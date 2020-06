BRIEF-Geneuro Enrolls First Patient In Temelimab Phase 2 Multiple Sclerosis Trial

June 25 (Reuters) - Geneuro SA:

* GENEURO ENROLLS FIRST PATIENT IN TEMELIMAB PHASE 2 MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS TRIAL IN COLLABORATION WITH THE KAROLINSKA INSTITUTET’S ACADEMIC SPECIALIST CENTER (ASC)

* GENEURO SA - ONE-YEAR SINGLE CENTER TRIAL IS PLANNED TO ENROL 40 PATIENTS WHOSE DISABILITY PROGRESSES WITHOUT RELAPSES, KEY UNMET MEDICAL NEED IN MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

* GENEURO SA - START OF THIS PHASE 2 TRIAL HAD BEEN POSTPONED DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* GENEURO SA - TRIAL RESUMED PROMPTLY AFTER SITUATION ALLOWED, AND RESULTS REMAIN EXPECTED IN H2 2021

* GENEURO SA - THANKS TO KAROLINSKA INSTITUTET, TRIAL RESUMED PROMPTLY AFTER SITUATION ALLOWED, AND RESULTS REMAIN EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2021