April 3 (Reuters) - GENEURO SA:

* FY NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD EUR 5.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 14.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 5.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 14.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH POSITION AT DEC 31 WAS EUR 26.6 MILLION

* TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE IIA TYPE 1 DIABETES TRIAL EXPECTED END Q3 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)