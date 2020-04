BRIEF-GeNeuro FY Net Loss Widens To 9.5 Million Euros

April 7 (Reuters) - GENEURO SA:

* GENEURO REPORTS 2019 FULL-YEAR RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* COMPANY’S OPERATIONS FUNDED UNTIL MID-2022

* 2019 STRONG FINANCIAL VISIBILITY, WITH CASH POSITION OF EUR 15 MILLION PRO FORMA, INCLUDING NET PROCEEDS FROM JANUARY 2020 CAPITAL INCREASE

* BROADENING PIPELINE WITH PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF NEW ANTIBODY AGAINST AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS, AIMING TO START CLINICAL STUDIES IN 2021

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 9.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 8.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NO INCOME WAS RECOGNIZED IN 2019 IN ABSENCE OF A NEW PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT

* FY NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD EUR 9.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 8.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC SITUATION: IMPLEMENTATION OF A BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLAN AND OF ADAPTED MANAGEMENT MEASURES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TO ADVANCE KAROLINSKA TRIAL ONCE COVID-19 SITUATION HAS IMPROVED TO POINT WHERE CLINICAL TRIALS IN MS MAY BE RESUMED, SEEKING TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT DURING 2020

* IT REITERATES RIGOROUS CASH MANAGEMENT, WHICH WILL BE MAINTAINED AND STRENGTHENED IN ORDER TO ADAPT TO CURRENT CIRCUMSTANCES

* FOR FY 2020 SEES CONTINUATION PARTNERSHIP DISCUSSIONS ON BASIS OF POSITIVE CHANGE-MS AND ANGEL-MS PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL RESULTS ON KEY MRI MEASURES OF DISEASE PROGRESSION IN MS PATIENTS