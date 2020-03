BRIEF-Geneuro Postpones Phase 2 Multiple Sclerosis Trial

March 19 (Reuters) - Geneuro SA:

* GENEURO PHASE 2 MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS TRIAL UPDATE

* TEMPORARY POSTPONEMENT OF PLANNED PHASE 2 TRIAL OF TEMELIMAB IN MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS AT KAROLINSKA INSTITUTET’S ACADEMIC SPECIALIST CENTER (ASC), STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

* ONE-YEAR TRIAL WILL ENROLL PATIENTS WHOSE DISABILITY PROGRESSES WITHOUT RELAPSES

* INITIATION OF TRIAL WILL NOW TAKE PLACE ONCE HOSPITALS HAVE MORE CAPACITIES FOR CLINICAL RESEARCH AND ARE ABLE TO ENSURE THAT MS PATIENTS WILL NOT BE PUT AT RISK-CEO

* WE MUST PUT FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19 AND SAFETY OF MS PATIENTS FIRST-CEO

* POSTPONEMENT TO PRIORITIZE HEALTHCARE RESOURCES BEHIND FIGHT OF COVID-19 AND TO REDUCE RISK FOR MS PATIENTS