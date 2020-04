BRIEF-GeNeuro Reports Q1 Net Cash Position Of 11.8 Million Euros

April 27 (Reuters) - Geneuro SA:

* AT MARCH 31, 2020, GENEURO HAD EUR 11.8 MILLION IN CASH

* COMPANY’S OPERATIONS FUNDED UNTIL MID-2022

* NET CASH POSITION OF EUR 11.8 MILLION, FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL CAPITAL INCREASE IN JANUARY 2020

* TEMPORARY DELAY OF THE NEW CLINICAL TRIAL OF TEMELIMAB IN MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (MS) DUE TO COVID-19; RESULTS STILL EXPECTED FOR 2021

* APPOINTMENT OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS EXPERT PR. DAVID LEPPERT, AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

* ALL INVESTOR AND INDUSTRY EVENTS HAVE BEEN POSTPONED DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC