Dec 21 (Reuters) - GENEURO SA:

* GENEURO TO RECEIVE €12 MILLION MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM SERVIER FOR FINAL PATIENT VISIT IN GNBAC1 CHANGE-MS PHASE 2B STUDY

‍DISCLOSURE OF FULL 12-MONTH PHASE 2B RESULTS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018