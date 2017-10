BRIEF-Genfit alerts public to potential risk of confusion between elafibranor and lanifibranor

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Genfit SA:

* REG-GENFIT: RISK OF CONFUSION BETWEEN PPAR ALPHA/DELTA PHASE 3 DRUG CANDIDATE ELAFIBRANOR AND PPAR A/D/GAMMA PHASE 2 COMPOUND LANIFIBRANOR

* INITIAL ALERT ON POTENTIAL MEDICATION ERROR RAISED BY PRESCRIRE, AN INDEPENDENT CONTINUING EDUCATION ORGANIZATION FOR HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS

* RISK OF CONFUSION DUE TO BROAD SIMILARITY BETWEEN INNS ELAFIBRANOR AND LANIFIBRANOR, LATTER RE-USING 10 OF 11 LETTERS OF FORMER, INCLUDING WHOLE SUFFIX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)