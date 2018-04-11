FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 5:37 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

BRIEF-Genfit announces milestone for RESOLVE-IT Phase 3 Trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Genfit SA:

* Major Milestone for the RESOLVE-IT Phase 3 Trial on the Recruitment of the Interim Analysis Cohort

* Recruitment of the patient cohort for accelerated approval has been reached

* RESOLVE-IT trial in NASH and fibrosis has reached the target recruitment for the interim cohort analysis

* GENFIT’s phase 3 registration trial RESOLVE-IT is an international study evaluating the efficacy and safety of elafibranor 120mg once daily in patients with NASH and fibrosis. The primary endpoint is the resolution of NASH without worsening of fibrosis after 72 weeks of treatment.

