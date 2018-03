BRIEF-Genfit FY Net Loss Widens To 58.6 Million Euros

March 13 (Reuters) - GENFIT SA:

* 2017: A YEAR OF VERY SIGNIFICANT REINFORCEMENT OF THE CASH POSITION (€274M AT 12.31.2017), WITH ALL PROGRAMS IN THE COMPANY’S PIPELINE MOVING FORWARD

* RESULTS OF PHASE 2 STUDY OF ELAFIBRANOR IN PBC AND FILING OF AN IND APPLICATION FOR LAUNCH OF A PHASE 2 STUDY IN FIBROSIS EXPECTED IN 2018

* FY NET LOSS EUR 58.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 33.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR ‍​56.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 34.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME EUR 6.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.8 MILLION YEAR AGO