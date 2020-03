BRIEF-Genfit Puts On Hold All Its Phase 1 Trials Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

March 31 (Reuters) - GENFIT SA:

* GENFIT: UPDATE ON REGULATORY AND CLINICAL ACTIVITIES AMID THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* WE DO NOT FORESEE ANY ISSUES WITH SUPPLY OF RAW MATERIALS AND PRODUCTION OF COMMERCIAL BATCHES

* OUR PARTNERS AND THE GENFIT TEAMS HAVE PUT IN PLACE CONTINGENCY PLANS TO MANAGE THE OPERATIONAL ASPECTS OF OUR ONGOING AND PLANNED TRIALS, EVEN UNDER THE CURRENT CONDITIONS

* ALL PHASE 1 TRIALS – WHICH INCLUDE PHARMACOKINETIC, FOOD EFFECT AND BIOEQUIVALENCE STUDIES – HAVE BEEN PUT ON HOLD

* ALL SUPPORTING ACTIVITIES PERTAINING TO CONTINUATION OF ONGOING STUDIES OR INITIATION OF NEW STUDIES WILL CONTINUE IN ORDER TO MINIMIZE POTENTIAL DELAYS WHEN PANDEMIC CRISIS SUBSIDES

* WE HAVE IMPLEMENTED APPROPRIATE MEASURES TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF PATIENTS WHO ARE ALREADY PARTICIPATING IN THE RESOLVE-IT STUDY: VIRTUAL CLINIC VISITS, LOCAL LABORATORY ASSESSMENT, HOME DELIVERY OF STUDY DRUG, AND HALTING THE SCREENING OF NEW PATIENTS

* AT THIS STAGE WE DO NOT ANTICIPATE ANY SUPPLY DISRUPTION FOR ANY OF OUR CURRENT OR PLANNED STUDIES