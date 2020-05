May 19 - Genfit sa:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 REVENUES EUR 102,000 VS EUR 1,000 YR AGO

* END-MARCH CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS EUR 252.0 MLN VS EUR 314.1 MLN YR AGO

* TO SHARE UPDATED CORPORATE STRATEGY IN AUTUMN 2020, ONCE DECISION ON RESOLVE-IT TRIAL IS TAKEN

* REMAINS FULLY COMMITTED TO DEVELOPING NIS4™

* REGARDING PBC, GENFIT IS CONFIDENT IN PHASE 3 PROGRAM EVALUATING ELAFIBRANOR IN INDICATION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)