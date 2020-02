Feb 20 (Reuters) - Genfit SA:

* GENFIT SA - UNBLINDING OF PHASE 3 RESOLVE-IT DATA WILL BE DELAYED TO INCORPORATE LATEST FDA INSIGHTS EXPECTED BY END OF MARCH

* GENFIT SA - TOPLINE INTERIM RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 RESOLVE-IT WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN WEEKS FOLLOWING RECEIPT OF FDA INSIGHT Source: (bit.ly/37Hc9AJ)