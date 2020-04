BRIEF-Genfit Says All Other Clinical Trials Have Been Paused Or Postponed Due To Pandemic

April 8 (Reuters) - Genfit SA:

* GENFIT REPORTS FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATE

* GENFIT SA - TOPLINE INTERIM RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL RESOLVE-IT EXPECTED BY END OF MAY 2020

* GENFIT SA - CASH POSITION OF EUR 277MM AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* GENFIT SA - ALL OTHER CLINICAL TRIALS HAVE BEEN PAUSED OR POSTPONED DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* GENFIT SA - NIS4 DEVELOPMENT WILL CONTINUE, AIMING FOR FDA SUBMISSION OF IVD (IN VITRO DIAGNOSTIC) IN 1H21

* GENFIT SA - EXPENDITURES IN 2020 WILL STRONGLY DEPEND ON NATURE OF TOPLINE RESULTS FROM RESOLVE-IT PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL