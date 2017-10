Oct 2 (Reuters) - GENFIT SA:

* ‍NEW RESULTS INDICATING A SUBSTANTIAL ANTI-FIBROTIC POTENTIAL OF A PROPRIETARY COMBINATION OF TWO DRUGS FROM PHARMACOPOEIA​

* ‍WILL PRESENT NEW PRECLINICAL RESULTS THAT SHOW SYNERGISTIC EFFECTS OF NITAZOXANIDE AND STATIN COMBINATION THERAPY IN LIVER FIBROSIS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)