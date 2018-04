April 27 (Reuters) - Genfit SA:

* Revenues for the first three months of 2018 amounted to €37 thousand compared to €26 thousand for the same period in 2017

* At March 31, 2018, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to €255.2 million compared with €137.0 million one year earlier

* At December 31, 2017, cash and cash equivalents totaled €273.8 million