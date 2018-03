March 29(Reuters) - Geniee Inc

* Says its second biggest shareholder, which currently holds 32.8 percent voting power in the company will transfer entire stake in the company to SoftBank Corp

* Says SoftBank Corp will increase voting power in the company to 32.8 percent and will become the second biggest shareholder of the company

* Effective April 1

