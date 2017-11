Nov 23 (Reuters) - Genimous Technology Co Ltd

* Says its online micro loan firm gets local government’s approval to start business after company made preparations to set up the business following board approval in June

* Says company conducted in-depth rsearch on the business and has noted market risks involved, will cautiously develop business

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ziDIjz

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)