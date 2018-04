April 2 (Reuters) - Genius Brands International Inc :

* GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL APPOINTS 30 YEAR FINANCE INDUSTRY VET, ROBERT DENTON, AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

