BRIEF-Genky Stores says new share prices
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 20, 2017 / 9:53 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Genky Stores says new share prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Genky Stores Inc

* Says it will issue new shares of its common stock via public offering, with the issue price of 4,428 yen per share (5.47 billion yen in total) and paid-in price of 4,245.40 yen per share (5.24 billion yen in total)

* Says it will issue new shares of its common stock via private placement with paid-in price of 4,245.40 yen per share (up to 700.5 million yen in total)

* The previous plan was disclosed on Sept. 12

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/RNa6tL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

