BRIEF-Genkyotex Announces Dosing Of First Subjects In Its Phase 1 Study With High-Dose Setanaxib

June 30 (Reuters) - GenKyoTex SA:

* GENKYOTEX ANNOUNCES THE DOSING OF THE FIRST SUBJECTS IN ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH HIGH-DOSE SETANAXIB

* STUDY AIMS TO SUPPORT USE OF HIGH-DOSE SETANAXIB IN FUTURE CLINICAL TRIALS, INCLUDING PIVOTAL REGISTRATION TRIAL OF SETANAXIB IN PRIMARY BILIARY CHOLANGITIS (PBC)

* THIS PHASE 1 STUDY WILL EVALUATE SETANAXIB ADMINISTERED AT DOSES UP TO 1,600 MG/DAY

* GENKYOTEX ANTICIPATES SUPERIOR EFFICACY IN PBC WITH A HIGHER DOSE