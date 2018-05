BRIEF-Genkyotex Announces SMB's Positive Review Of GKT831 Phase 2 Trial In Primary Biliary Cholangitis

May 7 (Reuters) - GenKyoTex SA:

* GENKYOTEX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM INDEPENDENT SMB’S FIRST PRE-PLANNED REVIEW OF GKT831’S PHASE 2 TRIAL IN PRIMARY BILIARY CHOLANGITIS

* RESULTS OF INTERIM EFFICACY ANALYSIS FROM PHASE 2 TRIAL EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN FALL 2018

* A TOTAL OF 102 PBC PATIENTS WILL BE ENROLLED AND ALLOCATED TO PLACEBO OR ONE OF TWO DOSES OF GKT831

* SMB RECOMMENDED CONTINUATION OF STUDY AS PER PROTOCOL, WITH NO CHANGES OR ADDITIONAL DATA COLLECTION REQUIRED