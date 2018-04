April 25 (Reuters) - GENKYOTEX SA:

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF €12.5 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31ST, 2018, IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* COMPANY NOW EXPECTS INTERIM RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 TRIAL OF GKT831 IN PRIMARY BILIARY CHOLANGITIS FALL 2018 AND FINAL RESULTS IN H1 2019

* BASED ON ANTICIPATED LOWER OPERATING EXPENSES, WE EXPECT COMPANY'S CASH RUNWAY TO NOW EXTEND TO Q3 2019