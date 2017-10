BRIEF-GenKyoTex cash & cash equivalents and liquid investments at 15.3 million euros as of Sept 30​

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Genkyotex Sa:

* ‍TWO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN FIBROTIC INDICATIONS PROGRESSING ON TRACK IN Q3​

* ‍FIRST PUBLICATION HIGHLIGHTING GKT831 IN ONCOLOGY MODELS IN Q3​

* ‍CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS AND LIQUID INVESTMENTS OF EUR 15.3 MILLION AS OF SEPT 30​

* ‍PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF GKT831 ON TRACK TO DELIVER INTERIM RESULTS IN H1 2018​

* ‍P PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF GKT831 TO DELIVER FULL RESULTS IN H2 2018​

* ‍ SECOND PHASE 2 TRIAL WITH GKT831 ON TRACK TO ENROLL FIRST PATIENT BY END OF 2017​

* ‍ GKT831 TRIAL WILL INCLUDE 142 PATIENTS​

* ‍CO EXPECTS TO RECEIVE A RESEARCH TAX CREDIT (CRÉDIT IMPÔT RECHERCHE) FOR YEAR 2016 FILED BY GENTICEL OF EUR 2.4 MILLION​