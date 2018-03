BRIEF-Genkyotex FY Consolidated Net Loss of 25,773 thousand euros

Feb 28 (Reuters) - GENKYOTEX SA:

* GENKYOTEX‘S CASH RUNWAY EXTENDS THROUGH Q1 2019

* ‍GENKYOTEX RECORDED FY CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS OF -EUR 25,773 THOUSAND​

* TWO PHASE II CLINICAL TRIALS ONGOING FOR GKT831

* INTERIM ANALYSIS RESULTS IN PRIMARY BILIARY CHOLANGITIS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* ‍FY RECURRING OPERATING LOSS INCLUDES A SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS EXPENSE OF EUR 3,838 THOUSAND​

* ‍ON DECEMBER 31, 2017, GENKYOTEX HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM PLACEMENTS OF EUR 14.6 MILLION​