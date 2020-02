BRIEF-Genkyotex FY Net Loss Narrows To 7.2 Million Euros

Feb 27 (Reuters) - GENKYOTEX SA:

* FY NET LOSS 7.2 MILLION EUR VERSUS LOSS 11.4 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* ANNOUNCES 2019 ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* CURRENT CASH REACH TO END OF FEBRUARY 2021

* COMPANY HAS NO OUTSTANDING FINANCIAL DEBT AS ALL OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE BONDS WERE CONVERTED IN EARLY 2020

* ON DECEMBER 31, 2019, GENKYOTEX HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 2.4 MILLION

* PHASE 2 STUDY WITH SETANAXIB IN IPF EXPECTED TO START IN COMING WEEKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)