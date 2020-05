BRIEF-Genkyotex Gets Approval From ANSM To Initiate Phase 1 Clinical Study With High-Dose Setanaxib

May 13 (Reuters) - GenKyoTex SA:

* GENKYOTEX RECEIVES APPROVAL FROM THE FRENCH MEDICINES AGENCY (ANSM) TO INITIATE A PHASE 1 CLINICAL STUDY WITH HIGH-DOSE SETANAXIB

* THIS PHASE 1 STUDY WILL EVALUATE SETANAXIB AT DOSES UP TO 1600 MG/DAY IN UP TO 54 SUBJECTS

* GENKYOTEX IS CURRENTLY DISCUSSING REGISTRATION STRATEGY FOR SETANAXIB IN PBC WITH FDA AND EMA

* STUDY WILL SUPPORT HIGHER DOSES FOR FUTURE SETANAXIB TRIALS INCLUDING IN IPF AND PBC