BRIEF-GenKyoTex Had Cash And Cash Equivalents Of 5.6 Million Euros As Of March 31

April 23 (Reuters) - GENKYOTEX SA:

* GENKYOTEX PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND REPORTS CASH POSITION AT MARCH 31, 2020

* LAUNCH OF PHASE 2 IPF TRIAL STILL EXPECTED IN 2020 DESPITE COVID-19 SITUATION

* NO ANTICIPATED DELAY TO END-OF-PHASE-2 MEETING WITH FDA

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 5.6 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* LIMITED IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON COMPANY’S OPERATIONS TO DATE

* STILL EXPECTS ITS CURRENT RESOURCES TO SUPPORT ANTICIPATED OPERATIONS UNTIL END OF FEBRUARY 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)