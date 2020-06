BRIEF-GenKyotex Provides New Data From PBC Phase 2 Trial Of Setanaxib

June 18 (Reuters) - GENKYOTEX SA:

* GENKYOTEX PROVIDES NEW CLINICAL DATA FROM THE PBC PHASE 2 TRIAL PROVIDING FURTHER EVIDENCE OF THE ANTI-FIBROTIC ACTIVITY OF SETANAXIB

* SETANAXIB IMPROVED MARKERS OF COLLAGEN TURNOVER INDICATING REDUCED COLLAGEN SYNTHESIS AND ENHANCED COLLAGEN DEGRADATION IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED LIVER FIBROSIS

* THESE RESULTS PROVIDE FURTHER MECHANISTIC INSIGHTS FOR ANTI-FIBROTIC ACTIVITY OF SETANAXIB AND EXPLAIN RAPID REDUCTION IN LIVER STIFFNESS ALREADY REPORTED IN THESE HIGH-RISK PATIENTS