BRIEF-Genkyotex's Setanaxib Improves Immunotherapy Including Checkpoint Inhibitors In Multiple Preclinical Cancer Models

March 3 (Reuters) - GENKYOTEX SA:

* GENKYOTEX’S SETANAXIB SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES IMMUNOTHERAPY INCLUDING CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS IN MULTIPLE PRECLINICAL CANCER MODELS

* GENKYOTEX SA ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT SETANAXIB, COMPANY’S NOX1 AND NOX4 INHIBITOR, WAS SHOWN TO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVE IMMUNOTHERAPY IN MULTIPLE PRECLINICAL CANCER MODELS

* DATA SUGGEST POSSIBILITY OF USING SETANAXIB IN COMBINATION WITH MULTIPLE TYPES OF IMMUNOTHERAPIES TO ENHANCE TREATMENT RESPONSES

* MULTIPLE PUBLICATIONS WITH SETANAXIB AND OTHER GENKYOTEX MOLECULES HIGHLIGHT STRONG INTEREST FOR NOX THERAPIES AND GENKYOTEX COMPOUNDS