Jan 23 (Reuters) - GENMAB:

* ANNOUNCES 2017 NET SALES FIGURES FOR DARZALEX® (DARATUMUMAB)

* ‍WORLDWIDE NET SALES OF DARZALEX (DARATUMUMAB) AS REPORTED BY JOHNSON & JOHNSON WERE USD 1,242 MILLION IN 2017​

* ‍NET SALES WERE USD 884 MILLION IN U.S. AND NET SALES IN REST OF WORLD WERE USD 358 MILLION​