Nov 29 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S:

* GENMAB ACHIEVES USD 20 MILLION MILESTONE IN DARATUMUMAB COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN AND UPDATES FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* GENMAB - EXPECT 2017 REVENUE TO BE IN RANGE OF DKK 2,240 - 2,440 MILLION

* GENMAB - PAYMENT RELATES TO PHASE III ANDROMEDA STUDY OF DARATUMUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE, BORTEZOMIB & DEXAMETHASONE IN AMYLOIDOSIS