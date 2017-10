Oct 10 (Reuters) - GENMAB A/S

* GENMAB AND SEATTLE GENETICS TO INITIATE NEW STUDY OF NOVEL ANTIBODY-DRUG CONJUGATE TISOTUMAB VEDOTIN IN CERVICAL CANCER

* SAYS ‍STUDY COULD PROVIDE BASIS FOR A REGULATORY APPLICATION FOR APPROVAL​

* ‍COMPANIES PLAN TO START ENROLLING PATIENTS BY FIRST HALF OF 2018.​