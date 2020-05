May 1 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S:

* GENMAB ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF SUBCUTANEOUS FORMULATION OF DARATUMUMAB, DARZALEX FASPRO™ (DARATUMUMAB AND HYALURONIDASE-FIHJ), FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA

