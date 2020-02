Feb 21 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S:

* GENMAB BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHAIRMAN TO STEP DOWN

* GENMAB - CHAIRMAN OF BOARD MATS PETTERSSON DECIDED TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD AT CO’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON MARCH 26, 2020

* BOARD OF DIRECTOR'S INTENTION TO APPOINT MS. DEIRDRE P. CONNELLY AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD