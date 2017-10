BRIEF-Genmab: Darzalex approved for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma in Japan

Sept 27 (Reuters) - GENMAB A/S

* ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF DARZALEX® (DARATUMUMAB) FOR RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA IN JAPAN

* ‍TO RECEIVE USD 25 MILLION IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS UPON FIRST COMMERCIAL SALE IN JAPAN​

* ‍IF FIRST COMMERCIAL SALE IS ACHIEVED PRIOR TO YEAR END, GENMAB EXPECTS TO UPDATE ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AT THAT TIME​

* FIRST COMMERCIAL SALE COULD TAKE PLACE IN EITHER LATE 2017 OR EARLY 2018, GENMAB IS NOT UPDATING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)