BRIEF-Genmab: FDA Accepts sBLA Submitted By Novartis

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S:

* U.S. FDA HAS ACCEPTED, WITH PRIORITY REVIEW, SBLA SUBMITTED BY NOVARTIS FOR SUBCUTANEOUS OFATUMUMAB IN RMS

* NOVARTIS ANTICIPATES POTENTIAL REGULATORY APPROVAL IN U.S. IN JUNE 2020

* MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR OFATUMUMAB IN RMS ALSO ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EMA WITH POTENTIAL REGULATORY APPROVAL ANTICIPATED BY NOVARTIS BY Q2 OF 2021