BRIEF-Genmab FY EBIT At DKK 2.64 Bilion

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S:

* REG-GENMAB PUBLISHES 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

* 2020 OUTLOOK: WE EXPECT OUR 2020 REVENUE TO BE IN RANGE OF DKK 4,750 - 5,150 MILLION, COMPARED TO DKK 5,366 MILLION IN 2019.

* FY REVENUE DKK 5.37 BILLION (REFINITIV POLL DKK 5.18 BILLION )

* FY EBIT DKK 2.64 BILLION (REFINITIV POLL DKK 2.40 BILLION )

* 2020 OUTLOOK: WE ANTICIPATE OUR 2020 OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE IN RANGE OF DKK 3,850 - 3,950 MILLION, COMPARED TO DKK 2,728 MILLION IN 2019.

* 2020 OUTLOOK: WE EXPECT OUR OPERATING INCOME TO BE IN RANGE OF DKK 850 - 1,250 MILLION IN 2020 COMPARED TO DKK 2,638 MILLION IN 2019