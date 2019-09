Sept 13 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S:

* DETAILED RESULTS FROM PHASE III ASCLEPIOS I & II STUDIES OF OFATUMUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS PRESENTED AT ECTRIMS

* PARTNER FOR OFATUMUMAB, NOVARTIS, PRESENTED POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PHASE III ASCLEPIOS I AND II STUDIES

* NOVARTIS PLANS TO INITIATE SUBMISSIONS TO HEALTH AUTHORITIES BY END OF 2019

* BOTH ASCLEPIOS I AND II STUDIES MET THEIR PRIMARY ENDPOINTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)