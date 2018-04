April 17 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S:

* REG-GENMAB ANNOUNCES NET SALES OF DARZALEX® (DARATUMUMAB) FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* NET SALES OF DARZALEX IN Q1 OF 2018 TOTALED USD 432 MILLION

* WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON WORLDWIDE SALES FROM JANSSEN BIOTECH, INC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)