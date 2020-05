BRIEF-Genmab Q1 Operating Result Swings To Profit DKK 71 Mln

May 6 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S:

* REG-GENMAB ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* REVENUE WAS DKK 892 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2020 COMPARED TO DKK 591 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2019

* OPERATING EXPENSES WERE DKK 821 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2020 COMPARED TO DKK 617 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2019

* OPERATING INCOME WAS DKK 71 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2020 COMPARED TO AN OPERATING LOSS OF DKK 26 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2019

* IS MAINTAINING ITS 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PUBLISHED ON FEBRUARY 19, 2020

* DESPITE UNPRECEDENTED CHALLENGES POSED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) PANDEMIC, WE WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN OUR PROPRIETARY PRODUCTS