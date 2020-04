April 30 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S:

* REG-CHMP ISSUES POSITIVE OPINION RECOMMENDING SUBCUTANEOUS FORMULATION OF DARATUMUMAB FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA

* GENMAB A/S - OPINION BASED ON DATA FROM PHASE III COLUMBA AND PHASE II PLEIADES STUDIES COPENHAGEN, DENMARK