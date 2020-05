BRIEF-Genmab Says Positive Topline Results In Phase III Andromeda Study Of Daratumumab In Light-Chain (AL) Amyloidosis

May 28 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S:

* REG-GENMAB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS IN PHASE III ANDROMEDA STUDY OF DARATUMUMAB IN LIGHT-CHAIN (AL) AMYLOIDOSIS

* GENMAB - PHASE III ANDROMEDA STUDY OF DARATUMUMAB IN LIGHT-CHAIN (AL) AMYLOIDOSIS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PATIENTS WITH HEMATOLOGIC COMPLETE RESPONSE

* GENMAB - STUDY, CONDUCTED BY JANSSEN BIOTECH MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PERCENTAGE OF PATIENTS WITH HEMATOLOGIC COMPLETE RESPONSE

* GENMAB - JANSSEN WILL DISCUSS DATA WITH HEALTH AUTHORITIES TO PREPARE FOR REGULATORY FILINGS