FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Genmab says U.S. FDA approves darzalex in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2017 / 5:50 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Genmab says U.S. FDA approves darzalex in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S

* Genmab announces u.s. fda approval of darzalex(daratumumab) in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

* Genmab - will receive milestone payments totaling $25 million from Janssen in connection with approval & first commercial sale of darzalex under newly expanded label

* Genmab - approval and related milestones do not impact financial guidance issued by Genmab on May 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.