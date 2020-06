June 3 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S:

* REG-U.S. FDA EXTENDS REVIEW OF SBLA, SUBMITTED BY NOVARTIS, FOR OFATUMUMAB IN RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

* REGULATORY ACTION IN THE U.S. NOW ANTICIPATED IN SEPTEMBER 2020