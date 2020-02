BRIEF-Genmark Diagnostics Announces CEO And Chairman Transition

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Genmark Diagnostics Inc:

* GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS ANNOUNCES CEO AND CHAIRMAN TRANSITION

* GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS - SCOTT MENDEL, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, HAS BEEN APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS INC - SEARCH HAS COMMENCED TO IDENTIFY A PERMANENT CEO

* GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS INC - HANY MASSARANY HAS STEPPED DOWN AS PRESIDENT AND CEO AND AS A MEMBER OF BOARD

* GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS INC - KEVIN O’BOYLE HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS INC - JAMES FOX, CO'S PRIOR CHAIRMAN, WILL REMAIN ON BOARD AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR