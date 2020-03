March 11 (Reuters) - Genmark Diagnostics Inc:

* GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION OF EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS EPLEX® SARS-COV-2 TEST

* GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS - IF FDA CONCLUDES CRITERIA FOR ISSUANCE OF EUA HAS BEEN MET, CO TO BEGIN TEST KIT SHIPMENT TO CUSTOMERS FOR ROUTINE CLINICAL USE