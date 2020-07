July 7 (Reuters) - Genmark Diagnostics Inc:

* GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS PROVIDES PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2020

* TOTAL REVENUE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $40.1 MILLION IN Q2

* GROSS MARGIN EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 38% TO 39% IN Q2

* COVID-19 POSITIVELY IMPACTED Q2 PLACEMENTS AND REVENUE

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $31.4 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA