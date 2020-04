April 7 (Reuters) - Genmark Diagnostics Inc:

* GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS PROVIDES PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2020 AND INCREASES 2020 REVENUE GUIDANCE

* SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE UP ABOUT 80 PERCENT

* QTRLY GROSS MARGIN EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 40%, COMPARED TO 27% IN Q1 OF 2019

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $26.4 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $105.6 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: