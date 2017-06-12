FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genmark receives FDA 510(k) market clearance for its Eplex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel
June 12, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Genmark receives FDA 510(k) market clearance for its Eplex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Genmark Diagnostics Inc

* Genmark receives FDA 510(k) market clearance for its eplex® instrument and respiratory pathogen panel

* Says expects q2 2017 revenues in range of $12 to $13 million

* Says for full year 2017, co continues to expect revenue in range of $65 to $70 million

* Genmark diagnostics says it intends to draw down an additional $15 million under terms of its existing debt facility

* Genmark diagnostics - revenue from eplex installations at u.s. Customer sites expected to positively impact second half of 2017

* Fy2017 revenue view $67.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $13.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

