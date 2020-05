BRIEF-Genocea Announces Material Transfer And License Option Agreement With Shionogi For Proprietary Gen-003 Hsv-2 Antigens

May 19 (Reuters) - Genocea Biosciences Inc:

* GENOCEA ANNOUNCES MATERIAL TRANSFER AND LICENSE OPTION AGREEMENT WITH SHIONOGI FOR PROPRIETARY GEN-003 HSV-2 ANTIGENS

* GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC - SHIONOGI WILL PAY $2 MILLION FOR EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO EVALUATE HSV-2 ANTIGENS

* GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC - FINAL TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WILL BE BASED ON RESULTS OF MTA EVALUATION AND OVERALL DILIGENCE

* GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES - IF LICENSED, SHIONOGI WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF HSV-2 VACCINE PRODUCT